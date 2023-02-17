Man off to prison for stealing car with children in it

Feb. 17—A Brunswick man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty this week to attempted kidnapping for trying to steal a car that had two small children as passengers.

Jeffery Scott Davis, 28, of Brunswick, admitted in Glynn County Superior Court Monday that he took a running car parked outside the Chick-Fil-A at Golden Isles Plaza only to discover a 6-year-old and 7-year-old in the backseat, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said.

The victim had parked briefly to run inside and pick up a DoorDash delivery order from the restaurant. When she came back outside to her car, it was heading toward the Cypress Mill Road exit from Golden Isles Plaza with Davis behind the wheel, the release said.

"As Davis drove toward Cypress Mill Road with the children, who began to cry and call out, he slowed the vehicle down and the two children exited the vehicle while it was still in the Home Depot parking lot," the release said.

The victim began screaming when she heard her daughter yelling "mommy," as the children were being assisted by a witness in the Home Depot parking lot.

Police sent out a "be on the lookout," or BOLO, notice for the vehicle and used information from the car's internal tracking system and located it heading toward Camden County. The Camden County Sheriff's Office arrested Davis a short time later in Woodbine and recovered the vehicle, the release said.

Davis pleaded guilty before Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett to two counts of criminal attempt to commit kidnapping and one count of felony theft by taking for stealing the vehicle.

Davis was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years on probation. Because he was sentenced as a repeat offender, Davis will spend every day of the 10 year prison sentence before being released on probation, the release said.