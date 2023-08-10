Man offers to buy child he tried to kidnap from parked car, Connecticut cops say

A woman stopped a stranger from trying to kidnap a child from the backseat of her parked car in Connecticut, police said.

When she did, the man offered to buy the child before she drove off and called 911 at 5:21 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, in Norwalk, according to the city’s police department.

Initially, the 37-year-old Norwalk resident appeared by her car as she unbuckled the child from the backseat, police said in an Aug. 9 news release.

Then, the man reached inside, grabbed the child and tried “taking” them, according to authorities.

The woman thwarted the kidnapping attempt by holding onto the child, the release said.

This led to him asking if “she wanted to sell the child and offered (her) money,” police said.

Officers located and arrested the man shortly after the woman called police, according to authorities, who said he was found “slurring his words” and had cocaine with him.

He was charged with second-degree kidnapping, risk of injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree breach of peace, the release said.

His bond was set at $150,000 and he’s due in court on Aug. 21, according to police.

