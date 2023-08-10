Man offers woman, child a ride to McDonald’s but kidnaps them instead, Georgia cops say

A man is accused of abducting a woman and child from their Atlanta-area home after offering to take them to McDonald’s, deputies in Georgia say.

Joshua Chambers, 33, of Georgetown, Tennessee, faces multiple charges including kidnapping, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s also charged with two counts of false imprisonment.

Deputies were called early Monday, Aug. 7, about a woman, 26, and boy, 8, being kidnapped from a home in Hall County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators learned Chambers offered to take the victims to the fast food restaurant and drove them out of the county instead. They were taken between 2:30 and 2:50 a.m., according to authorities.

At one point, Chambers told the victims he was taking them back to his home in Tennessee, the release said.

Deputies caught up with him in Dahlonega, Georgia, where he was arrested with the help of the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said. The woman and child were found uninjured.

Authorities did not say how Chambers and the victims knew each other.

Additional information wasn’t released.

Chambers remained in custody at the Hall County Jail on a $33,800 bond as of Aug. 10, online records show.

Hall County is about 60 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

