Man once accused of stealing puppy sentenced on firearm charge

Feb. 17—WILKES-BARRE — A Lancaster County man accused by Wilkes-Barre police of using a handgun to steal a 9-week-old Rottweiler named Remus from Tropical Pet Center in April 2019 was sentenced on a firearm offense.

Kenneth Lashawn White, 45, originally faced two counts of robbery, simple assault and corruption of minors and one count each of theft and receiving stolen property as he was accused of stealing the puppy April 24, 2019.

Court records say surveillance footage showed White with a woman and a child looking at puppies inside the store located in South Main Plaza, South Main Street. White left only to return when he flashed a handgun telling a clerk, "You don't want any problems" while taking off with the puppy and fleeing in a vehicle driven by a juvenile, court records say.

The dog was recovered the next day near Wilkes-Barre Area's Heights-Murray Elementary School.

In a negotiated plea agreement, prosecutors withdrew all the counts linked to the puppy robbery as White pled guilty to an illegal possession of a firearm offense.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced White on Thursday to five-to-10 years in state prison.

Online court records from Lancaster County say White was sentenced in August 2022, to six-to-12 years in prison on a firearm offense.