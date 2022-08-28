Man once arrested for murder fatally shot on Bronx street

A 41-year-old man once arrested for murder was fatally shot on a Bronx street, cops said Sunday.

The victim was shot in the chest near E. 214th St. and Wilson Ave. in Williamsbridge about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

The gunman wearing a white shirt and black pants, ran off.

The victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

About two hours later a 34-year-old man struck in the right arm walked himself into Montefiore Medical Center. Cops determined he was wounded in the same incident. He is expected to recover.

The dead man had a lengthy rap sheet dating back to 1990, including a murder charge along with kidnapping and robbery offenses, cops said.

There have been no arrests in his slaying.