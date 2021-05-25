Man once convicted of ordering 2 murders in Boise pleads guilty ahead of retrial

Jacob Scholl
·2 min read

Rather than head to another trial, a man once convicted of ordering a double murder in Boise has pleaded guilty to and been sentenced on lesser charges.

Earlier this month, Anthony Robins Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count of aiding or abetting aggravated battery, all felonies. Robins was originally charged with murder in the 2014 deaths of Elliot Bailey and Travontae Calloway on the Boise Bench.

Online court records show that Robins has been sentenced to a fixed term of 10 years in prison on the charges, but he was given credit for time served, which totals more than six years. As a result, he could be released from prison as early as January 2025, according to Idaho Department of Correction records.

Robins, originally from Fremont, California, was supposed to face a jury retrial in March before the case was moved to June.

The manslaughter sentence is much less severe than his initial sentence of 40 years in prison, but his murder conviction was vacated by the Idaho Supreme Court in 2018. The sentence is also much lighter than that of his co-defendant, John Douglas, who was sentenced to life in prison for carrying out the killings. Douglas and Robins were both charged with murder and tried together in 2016.

Another man, Samari Winn, was sentenced to up to life in prison for aiding and abetting the murders — he helped Douglas track down the two men before they were killed. Winn will be eligible for parole in 2054.

Robins was charged with hiring Douglas, a Pennsylvania man, to kill Bailey and Calloway in 2014. Bailey and Calloway allegedly stole around 30 pounds of marijuana worth $100,000 from Robins, who was living in Boise at the time.

Bailey and Calloway were gunned down on Calloway’s 27th birthday, and Calloway’s girlfriend was also shot, but she survived.

After his conviction in 2016, Robins appealed his case, arguing that a search of his jail cell that took place before the trial violated his rights.

Prosecutors were told of a letter Douglas wrote to Robins in jail, which prompted authorities to search Robins’ cell, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting. They didn’t find the letter, but authorities did find handwritten notes that Robins said were meant for his attorney. The notes were turned over to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

A judge later ruled that the notes were confidential but said that Robins’ defense team needed to object during the trial if he believed the prosecution was using anything he’d written in the notes against him.

In 2018, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled in favor of Robins and vacated his conviction. The court ruled that the trial judge failed to fully acknowledge the violation of Robins’ rights, and didn’t give prosecutors a chance to defend themselves and prove that their case did not rely on the notes.

Robins has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2014.

Recommended Stories

  • Mom attacks staff who wouldn’t return son found alone in apartment complex, GA cops say

    Police say the 2-year-old left the home while his mom was getting food.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Justice Dept. appeals judge's order on Russia probe memo

    The Biden administration is appealing a judge's order directing it to release in its entirety a legal memo on whether President Donald Trump had obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson earlier this month ordered the Justice Department to release the March 2019 memo as part of a public records lawsuit from a Washington-based advocacy organization. In a motion filed late Monday, the deadline for deciding whether it would comply with the judge's decision or appeal it, the Justice Department said that it continued to believe that the full document should be exempt from disclosure.

  • Could you have silent diabetes? Here’s how to tell – and what you can do about it

    In my diabetes clinic, I’m so often asked by my patients: “Why have I got type 2 diabetes? My friends are all fatter than me and they don’t have this disease.” The answer is this: we all have a different degree of susceptibility to fat. Type 2 diabetes is caused by an individual acquiring more fat than they personally can cope with – something I demonstrated in my work as a diabetes researcher a decade ago. When it comes to this illness, there is no one size fits all approach to the question: how fat is too fat? This week, a study by researchers at the University of Michigan found the number of people around the world who are living with diabetes has more than quadrupled since 1980. Today, almost half a billion people globally have the disease, and 90 per cent of them have the type 2 version. The frightening part is most don’t even realise it. As someone who has studied type 2 diabetes for many years, these new findings don’t surprise me at all. There’s no mystery surrounding the reason for such an explosion in the condition, which causes the level of sugar in the blood to become too high and can lead to complications such as heart disease and stroke, vision loss and kidney problems: it’s a sickness of modern lifestyles, in which we cook less food from whole ingredients and buy more of it ready-prepared. But the correlation between type 2 diabetes and obesity is less straightforward than you might think (hence those puzzled patients of mine). Almost three-quarters of those with a BMI of over 45 (in other words, those who are morbidly obese) actually don’t have type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, 10 per cent of those with the disease have a BMI of under 25, meaning their weight is theoretically healthy. But in the case of these people, crucially, their weight isn’t healthy for them. Our genes determine how much weight each of us can carry before we enter the danger zone, and for some it’s far less than for others. Our diets have changed dramatically in recent decades. As a result, both men and women are approximately 10kg heavier today than they were 30 years ago. The problem is not the hugely obese people; it’s that most people are walking around with a few extra kilograms they shouldn’t have. The finger of blame often points towards ultra-processed foods, and rightly so: these foods are designed to fill us up less and leave us craving more. Thirty to 40 years ago, most people were cooking more meals from scratch, and our shift to prepared food has had a disastrous effect. Exercise plays a part too, of course, but to a lesser degree. If a large man does a good workout, he could still regain all the calories burned by eating some chocolate. Exercise is important for keeping your weight healthy in the long-term, but nothing beats diet when it comes to shedding pounds fast. So how do you know if you’re one of the unlucky many who’s walking around without knowing you are diabetic? The short answer is you don’t. This is a disease that creeps up on you silently, not making itself known until it’s well on its way. If you’re passing more urine than usual, feeling thirsty, tired, or succumbing to more skin infections, then yes you should get yourself checked. But by the time these red flags appear, it’s likely the disease has already been present a while. It is, however, possible to know if you are at risk before the symptoms appear. If you come from a family with a history of the disease, you stand a fair chance of developing it if your weight goes above a certain level. It’s a genetic predisposition, but it never happens unless a person becomes too heavy for their own body.

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Mickelson, Spieth among notable pairings for opening rounds at Colonial

    Here are the featured groups for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • Justin Bieber has shaved his hair after being accused of cultural appropriation for a style resembling locs

    Justin Bieber shared an Instagram photo of his new, shorter hair. The singer recently faced criticism for wearing a style that resembles locs.

  • The secret memo Bill Barr used to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, and why the Biden DOJ wants to keep it under wraps

    The Biden DOJ is in the unusual position of trying to shield one of the most controversial legal episodes of Trump's presidency from becoming public.

  • Russia plans to launch a nuclear-powered spacecraft that can travel from the moon to Jupiter

    Russia is building a nuclear-powered 'space tug' that can transport heavy cargo in deep space. The planned mission will last 50 months.

  • Venezuela’s Maduro receives harsh economic blow from an unlikely source: China

    A recently approved Chinese tax might translate into a severe economic blow to the Nicolás Maduro regime by almost doubling the importing cost of the oil that Venezuela sells in violation of the U.S. sanctions, analysts said.

  • Cocaine worth £80 million washes up on Sussex beaches

    People visiting the Sussex coast have been urged to contact police immediately if they spot anything suspicious after almost a tonne of cocaine with a street value of £80 million washed up on two beaches. The first huge consignment of the drug was spotted floating in the sea just yards offshore at Hastings by members of the public at around 6am yesterday (Tues). The cocaine had been wrapped in waterproof packaging and tied to lifejackets in order to keep it afloat. The eagle eyed passers-by, who spotted the packages, tipped off Sussex Police officers, who quickly retrieved them and removed them to a safe and secure location. Several hours later a second shipment was found by walkers washed up on the beach at Newhaven around 30 miles away. Again the police alerted and the drugs were seized and secured. A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "In liaison with the coastguard, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the packages were recovered and will be tested to determine what they are. "They are suspected to be class A drugs and have been taken to an undisclosed secure location." The combined weight of the two shipments is thought to be around 960 kilos, which if cut and sold on the streets in the UK, would have had an estimated street value of around £80 million. The investigation has now been handed over to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

  • Alex Trebek and Larry King receive posthumous nominations at the Daytime Emmys

    What is an honor? Nominations for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was posthumously nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host, Deadline reports. Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer after hosting Jeopardy for 35 years. Also earning a posthumous nomination was Larry King, who received a nod in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category for hosting Larry King Now. King, the longtime radio and television broadcaster who previously hosted CNN's Larry King Live for 25 years, died in January after being hospitalized with COVID-19, though his death certificate said he died from sepsis, People reports. Trebek won the Outstanding Game Show Host award a total of seven times throughout his career, according to TVLine, most recently taking it home in 2020. King, meanwhile, was previously nominated for Informative Talk Show Host three times, including in 2020, when the award ultimately went to Tamron Hall. This year's Daytime Emmy Awards, which could pay tribute to not one but two television legends one final time, are set for June 25. More stories from theweek.comMore than 30 countries could face oxygen crises similar to India amid COVID-19 surges5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionGeorge Floyd police reform bill stalls in Senate over qualified immunity

  • Your smartwatch is smarter than you think, study finds — it can predict blood tests

    Rings, watches and bracelets are no longer just fashion statements.

  • Chris Cuomo Made a ‘Mistake,’ CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Tells Concerned Staffers

    Theo WargoCNN boss Jeff Zucker on Tuesday addressed network staffers’ concerns over the revelations that primetime star host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the multiple sexual-harassment allegations against him.During a Tuesday afternoon town-hall meeting with staff, Zucker claimed he understood the “unease” over Cuomo’s conduct, saying “in no uncertain terms” that it was a “mistake” for the primetime star to participate in strategy calls advising his politically powerful brother.“He did cross a line,” Zucker said.Last week, The Washington Post reported that Cuomo joined strategy calls helping plan his powerful brother’s rebuttals to mounting allegations that he harassed multiple women and made some female staffers feel uncomfortable. According to multiple sources who were present on one meeting, the CNN host even mentioned invoking “cancel culture” as a way to combat the claims.The CNN boss said he personally voiced his displeasure to Cuomo, and that he had considered the options for how to handle the star host’s unfolding scandal. Ultimately, Zucker said that rather than suspending Cuomo, the network decided the host should have to go on-air and personally apologize to his viewers.And so during his 9 p.m. ET broadcast, Cuomo declared that it “will never happen again” and insisted he “knows where the line is.”In a statement following the Post bombshell last week, CNN admitted “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.” The network added that Cuomo would not be disciplined further.But the top anchor’s decision to secretly participate in the strategy calls assisting his embattled brother has, indeed, irked numerous network staffers. CNN insiders who spoke with The Daily Beast this week expressed frustration with the network’s handling of the incident, saying Cuomo should have faced more serious consequences.“I’m very disappointed in the network,” said one current on-air personality. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The source added: “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest.”Staff were particularly interested in Tuesday’s town hall following one of the more eventful weeks for the network following a high profile sale and a departure of one noteworthy on-air personality.During the call, Zucker also said that Rick Santorum was given an opportunity to apologize for what the CNN boss referred to as the ex-senator’s “inappropriate and racist” comments about Native Americans, but because refused to do so the network ultimately fired the conservative pundit.And elsewhere in Tuesday’s town hall, Zucker downplayed the impact of AT&T’s decision to merge WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, with Discovery. Asked about whether CNN would be spun off as part of the deal, the network chief said he did not think that was “in the cards.”And when pressed on his own future at the network, Zucker said he plans to have “conversations with the right people very soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A new court filing inadvertently revealed that federal prosecutors have 'historical and prospective cell site information' related to Rudy Giuliani

    In an improperly-redacted letter to a judge, Lev Parnas' lawyer said that the feds seized multiple accounts and devices connected to the Giuliani probe.

  • Aaron Rodgers suggested that he was so good last year that it foiled his plan to leave the Packers

    If the Packers planned to move on from Aaron Rodgers, his 2020 MVP season may have complicated their plans.

  • A Texas zoo wants to press charges against a woman who climbed into its spider monkey exhibit and posted it on Instagram

    El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano said the woman climbed a fence and tried to feed the spider monkeys over the weekend.

  • Dylann Roof appeals death sentence for South Carolina church massacre

    Attorneys for Roof pressed their case during an appeals court hearing on Tuesday, squaring off with U.S. government lawyers trying to uphold his conviction on 33 federal charges, including hate crimes, and subsequent death sentence. Federal public defenders representing Roof launched the appeal in early 2020.