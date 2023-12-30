Man who was once was given blood now paying the gift back
Two years ago, Dwayne Wilson's heart gave out forcing him to leave his career as an NBA equipment manager behind. That's when his doctor said it was time for a blood transplant "[To] tell you the truth I was ecstatic,” Winson said. “I said let's do this.” On April 18, 2021, Wilson was given a new lease on life. "From day one I never felt better,” Wilson added. “Just the difference in the heartbeat. I never felt a heart like that." The donation isn't lost on him.