Man’s once-a-year lottery purchase turns out to be big win. ‘Couldn’t believe it!’

One man’s shocking lottery news left his wife in disbelief, Virginia lottery officials said.

Andy Wissinger decided to grab a lottery ticket for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle while at a Wawa gas station in Yorktown, according to a Jan. 8 Virginia Lottery news release. When he heard what the winning numbers were on New Year’s Day, he was in for the surprise of a lifetime.

“We couldn’t believe it!” he excitedly told lottery officials. “I showed my wife, and she said, ‘No way! No way!’”

The baseball coach had won $100,000, according to lottery officials.

Part of Wissinger’s surprise came from the fact he doesn’t play the lottery too often. He only buys tickets for the annual New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, he told lottery officials.

So far, Wissinger does not have plans for how to spend the money aside from paying off some bills.

He was one of seven winners who had tickets worth $100,000 in the sold-out New Year’s raffle, according to lottery officials. Five people won $1 million, the Virginia Lottery said.

Yorktown is about 60 miles southeast of Richmond.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

