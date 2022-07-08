Man opened fire at Broward Health hospital, police say. Cops have locked him up

Gunshots rang out at a Broward hospital on Saturday — shattering windows but injuring no one, authorities say. Four days later, Coral Springs Police say they have charged the man they believe is responsible.

Sami A. Qureshi, a 46-year-old Sunrise man, was charged with one count of shooting into an occupied building. He is currently being held on $100,000 bond at Broward Main Jail.

On Saturday, Qureshi brought a gun onto the hospital’s grounds, at 3000 Coral Hills Dr., and shot four bullets into its fourth floor, police say. The shooting spree was caught on surveillance video and he was seen leaving the hospital.

A security guard had found the debris a day later, as the bullets landed in a storage room.

As police were investigating the shooting, Qureshi was arrested for an unrelated aggravated assault by Sunrise police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

During the arrest, his neighborhood was evacuated and BSO called in the Bomb Squad due to some suspicious devices being found.

“They found devices that looked like bomb devices,” Sunrise Police Officer Otishia said, adding that the items were not bombs.

Coral Springs police said Qureshi confessed to the shooting during questioning.