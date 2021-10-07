Man opened fire at crowd in Bullitt County public park, injured children

A man from Bullitt County has been accused of shooting at a crowd of people at Shepherdsville Park and wounding multiple victims, according to court records.

Among the crowd of people were two infants under the age of 1, per an arrest citation.

According to court documents, Shepherdsville police officers responded to a call at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday about an individual opening fire at a crowd of people within Shepherdsville Park. Seven people suffered gunshot wounds, two of which were infants.

One person was injured by shrapnel after the suspect fired one round into concrete, according to court documents.

After interviewing all the victims on scene, detectives identified Amit Anthony, 41, as the suspect, according to the arrest citation. Detectives arrested Anthony at his home on Gibraltar Drive approximately four hours later, according to court records.

Anthony was charged with one count of first-degree assault and seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.