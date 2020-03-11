Man who opened fire on party ‘blames bad-quality batch of cocaine’

Jhon David Escobar is accused of opening fire after returning to a property in St.Cloud, Florida: WFTV

A man who was kicked out of a house party before allegedly returning and opening fire has blamed a “bad-quality batch of cocaine” for his actions, according to his arrest records.

Jhon David Escobar, 31, faces an attempted murder charge in relation to a shootout in St. Cloud, Florida, on 1 March.

He also faces charges for possession of cocaine, aggravated assault and firing into a building.

Witnesses told police that Mr Escobar, a manager at a car dealership, was escorted out of the home of off-duty Orlando police officer Julian Ortiz after he became angry, possibly because of a lost phone.

As he left the property, he reportedly said “I’m going to come back and I’m going to kill you”.

Police say he was later filmed by a doorbell camera kicking the front door after returning to the property.

He allegedly then fired shots towards Mr Ortiz and his pregnant wife before Mr Ortiz returned fire.

Mr Escobar initially told police that he did not recall any of the events that evening, but admitted to taking cocaine.

When asked by police “if he could possibly have gotten a bad-quality batch of cocaine”, he said that must be the reason for his actions.

