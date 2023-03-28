Man who opened fire on Providence police officer with AR-15 to serve 30 years

Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal
·1 min read

PROVIDENCE – A city man who shot at a police officer with an assault rifle in 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Luis Roman's overall sentence is 70 years with 30 years to serve for the shooting, as well as other related offenses, according to the office of Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

Providence Superior Court Judge Robert Krause ordered those penalties on Monday. Ten of the years in Roman's 30-year prison term are not eligible for parole.

Roman fired an AR-15 at Providence Patrolman Robert Savage as the officer drove toward an apartment on Canton Street that Roman shared with a woman on Aug. 11, 2021.

Roman had assaulted the woman earlier that morning, striking her, choking her and hitting her with the rifle itself, according to prosecutors.

The victim tried to call 911, and as he assaulted her, Roman himself accidentally dialed 911.

When Savage arrived, illuminating the apartment with the spotlight on his cruiser, Roman opened fire. The officer backed away.

Roman fired 13 shots; two hit the cruiser.

He fled the scene, and police later captured him nearby.

Roman pleaded guilty to charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm during an assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a ghost gun, domestic strangulation, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.

"The defendant’s intent here was clear: to kill or seriously injure a police officer coming to the aid of a victim of domestic abuse," Neronha said in a news release. "His conduct merits the harshest of penalties and deserves the decades of imprisonment imposed by court today"

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Judge gives man 30 years to serve for attacking RI officer with AR-15

Recommended Stories

  • Australia begins investigation against ASX over software replacement

    The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) will investigate whether ASX and two of its units breached their obligations under various laws from Oct. 28, 2020, to March 28, 2022, in relation to oversight of the program. "In accordance with ASIC's policy on public comment in relation to current investigations, ASIC will not comment further on the investigation at this time," it said in an e-mailed response to Reuters.

  • Lakewood man pleads guilty in shooting death of Little Egg Harbor resident

    Jahvontae Debose, 26, is expected to be sentenced to up to 14 years in state prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.

  • A tweet prompted Nashville church to provide sanctuary in wake of school shooting

    As news broke of the mass shooting at Nashville's Covenant School, families rushed to Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited. Staff acted fast.

  • Mississippi news anchor has not appeared on air since using racial epithet in Snoop Dogg lyric

    A WLBT newscaster from Mississippi is no longer listed as a member of its news team after quoting a Snoop Dogg lyric on air earlier this month.

  • Man accused of shooting state trooper in Paterson will remain in prison

    Jocquise Timmons consented to detention during a hearing before a judge in state Superior Court, after a tense hearing earlier in the month.

  • Florida elementary school temporarily bars ‘Ruby Bridges’ film following parent’s complaint

    A Florida school district has temporarily barred students from viewing a historical film about real-life civil rights pioneer Ruby Bridges at an elementary school after a parent filed a complaint this month.

  • Prince Harry makes surprise showing at UK privacy case

    Britain's Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London's high court for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought by high-profile figures including Harry and singer Elton John over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.Harry, who now lives in California after quitting royal duties in 2019 and launching a barrage of criticism of the British royal family, was pictured arriving at the court in central London.Others taking part in the legal action include actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost as well as John's husband David Furnish, Doreen Lawrence -- the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence -- and former Liberal Democrat deputy leader Simon Hughes.Lawyers for the group told the court the publisher of the Daily Mail commissioned the breaking and entry into private property, illegally intercepted voicemail messages and obtained medical records."The claimants each claim that in different ways they were the victim of numerous unlawful acts carried out by the defendant, or by those acting on the instructions of its newspapers, The Daily Mail and The Mail On Sunday," lawyer David Sherborne said in written submissions to the court.The alleged unlawful included "illegally intercepting voicemail messages, listening into live landline calls, obtaining private information, such as itemised phone bills or medical records, by deception..., using private investigators to commit these unlawful information gathering acts on their behalf and even commissioning the breaking and entry into private property", Sherborne said.The alleged wrongdoing dates from 1993-2011, but some went on as late as 2018, he added.Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, sat near the back of the court, two seats away from fellow complainant Frost.ANL has described the allegations as "preposterous smears" and a "pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone-hacking scandal".Britain's phone hacking scandal, which first blew up in 2006, saw journalists at the Rupert Murdoch-owned News of the World hack into the voicemails of royals, celebrities and murder victims.It triggered the closure of the mass-selling Sunday tabloid, a mammoth police investigation, a judge-led inquiry and criminal charges that gripped Britain for years.&nbsp;- 'Defamatory' -A spokesperson for ANL also said the allegations were "unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence".A four four-day preliminary hearing is being held at the high court with ANL arguing that the allegations are "stale" and should be dismissed without a trial.Harry, the younger son of Britain's King Charles III, has long had a difficult relationship with the media.His mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 after she and her companion, Dodi Fayed, left the Ritz Hotel pursued by paparazzi photographers.In 2019 while on a tour of South Africa with his wife Meghan, Harry linked media intrusion to Diana's death and spoke of his fears of history repeating itself."I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum," he told television journalist Tom Bradby, accusing sections of the media of waging a "ruthless campaign" against Meghan."Everything that she (Diana) went through, and what happened to her, is incredibly important every single day, and that is not me being paranoid, that is just me not wanting a repeat of the past," he said.Both Harry and Meghan have been involved in other recent legal action targeting British newspapers.The couple, whose popularity ratings have plummeted, have dominated headlines in the past few years due to a string of interviews, a Netflix series and Harry's autobiography "Spare" in which they complained bitterly about their treatment as working members of the royal family.Buckingham Palace has not responded to the claims, while the late Queen Elizabeth II famously commented that "recollections may vary".har/jwp/jmm

  • Everything we know about the Nashville elementary school shooting

    A school shooter took the lives of three adults and three children at a Nashville elementary school. These are the details we know so far about the attack.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Spits Fire at Employees Over Leaked Email

    An email from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals his anger at a leak from a staffer. It was posted to Twitter by Internal Tech Emails (@TechEmails) on March 19. The leaked information involved a 2010 company Q&A in which Zuckerberg discussed a new initiative Facebook was working on.

  • Austin confronts GOP senator for blocking military nominations over abortion policy

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Tuesday that military readiness could be impaired by the growing list of senior military nominations being blocked by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville over his opposition to a Pentagon abortion policy. "Not approving the recommendation for promotions actually creates a ripple effect with the force that makes us far less ready than we need to be," Austin said responding to a question from Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., during a hearing on the Pentagon's defense budget.

  • Nashville police who took out a school shooter in minutes appeared to call out Uvalde's officers, saying 'we will never wait to make entry' to 'stop a threat'

    A retired NYPD sergeant told Insider that Nashville's "timely" release of information about the deadly mass shooting has been "textbook."

  • ‘Quiet’ Ex-Student in Nashville Massacre Had a ‘Manifesto’

    Photo Illustration The Daily Beast/Nashville Metropolitan Police/LinkedInThe suspect accused of storming a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday morning, killing three kids and three adults, has been identified as a “quiet” 28-year-old former art student who once attended the church-based school.The Nashville Metro Police Department identified the suspect as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was shot dead by cops just 14 minutes after The Covenant School first called police to report an activ

  • Intense Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Confronting Nashville School Shooter

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department YouTubeNashville police on Tuesday released harrowing bodycam footage from cops who responded to the shooting at a private Christian school that left three children and three adults dead.The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department were called to The Covenant School at 10:13 a.m. Monday for reports of an active shooter. Just 14 minutes later, the suspected shooter—identified by authorities as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale—was shot dead by officers on

  • Who is the Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?

    Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.

  • Accused robber targets man in wheelchair – finds out he’s an armed veteran, TX cops say

    The veteran was waiting at a bus stop when the suspect suddenly approached, police told news outlets.

  • Fox News Guest's Oblivious Observation About Nashville Shooting Goes Viral

    Former FBI agent Nicole Parker pointed out a pattern in school shootings following the attack in Tennessee.

  • Abducted 11-year-old rescued after police track child's iPad

    An 11-year-old girl who was abducted from Youngwood, Pennsylvania, was found on Monday after police used geolocation on her iPad to find her, according to the Westmoreland District Attorney's Office. Pennsylvania State Police then arrested Keith Lilliock, 43, and charged him with luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children, the DA's office said. The child told police she was riding her bike to Pittsburgh to visit her sister on Sunday when she stopped at a gas station to take a break.

  • Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Told “His Life Is Going To Be Hell” In Prison

    Eric Holder Jr. was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison in February.

  • Body camera footage shows moment police confront and kill Nashville shooter

    Body camera footage released Tuesday morning by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows the moment police Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo confronted and killed the shooter at The Covenant School who killed six people, including three 9-year-olds.

  • Chase suspect jumps out of stolen police cruiser: video

    **WARNING: Graphic Video** Intense moments caught on camera showing a man bailing out of a stolen police cruiser during the middle of a chase in Los Angeles.