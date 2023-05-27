Man who opened plane door 'mentally struggling'

STORY: "He is mentally struggling right now… we could not investigate him properly due to his state," said Kim Jong-chan, a police officer from the Daegu Dongbu Police Station.

The man, in his thirties and identified only by his surname Lee, told police that he opened the door because he was “uncomfortable” and "wanted to get off the plane quickly", local cable news channel YTN said, citing the Daegu Dongbu Police Station. He also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.

YTN said police plan to apply an arrest warrant against the detained man after investigations conclude in the incident, in which nine passengers were sent to the hospital with breathing issues.