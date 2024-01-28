A man opened a plane's emergency exit and walked onto its wing after his flight was delayed on the tarmac for 4 hours. His fellow passengers are now defending him: 'He saved our lives'

An Aeromexico passenger opened a plane's emergency exit and walked onto the wing on Thursday.

At least 77 plane passengers defended the man's actions with a handwritten signed statement.

Passengers said the flight was delayed four hours, endangering their health.

An Aeromexico passenger opened a plane's emergency exit and walked onto the wing, but his fellow travelers are defending — not criticizing — his actions.

The incident happened while the plane was parked and waiting for takeoff from Mexico International Airport in Mexico City on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

"A passenger on a flight to Guatemala opened an emergency door on a plane while it was stationary at a remote position, stood on a wing, and then re-entered the cabin, without affecting the aircraft or anyone else," the airport said in a statement to the AP.

Passengers said their Aeromexico flight was delayed on Thursday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"In line with international security regulations, this person turned himself over to the authorities," the statement added.

Dozens of the man's fellow passengers have rushed to the man's defense. At least 77 passengers have signed a statement, which was handwritten on notebook paper. Photos apparently showing the handwritten signatures were shared online.

The passengers said the airline made them wait four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed. They added that the man who opened the emergency exit acted "to protect everyone, with the support of everyone."

"The delay and lack of air created conditions that endangered the health of the passengers. He saved our lives," the statement said, according to AP.

Data from flightradar24, a global flight-tracking service, showed flight AM762 was scheduled to take off at 8:45 a.m. but did not leave the airport until 2:18 p.m.

Screenshot of flight AM672 on flightradar24. Flightradar24

Officials delayed the flight after a maintenance alert went off, according to an incident report obtained by the AP, requiring the plane's captain to return to the gate.

"The passengers were unhappy and one of them opened the emergency door and stepped out on the wing," the report said. "This event required the plane to be changed."

Representatives for Aeromexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

It's not the first time a passenger has ventured onto a plane's wing or opened an emergency exit in recent months. In July, a passenger tried to open an AirFrance emergency exit midair to ensure it worked properly. He was arrested.

And in November 2023, a Southwest Airlines passenger jumped out of an emergency exit and attempted to steal a truck in Louisiana, causing panic among their fellow travelers.

