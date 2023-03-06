Man opens door after hearing noise — then alligator chomps his leg, Florida police say

A Florida homeowner responding to noises on his porch was attacked by an alligator when he opened the front door, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

It happened at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at home on Champions Drive, and the man survived the ordeal, police said in a news release.

“The resident opened the front door after hearing a noise, believing it was someone looking for his son,” police said.

“The alligator lunged and he was bitten in the upper thigh. The resident sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by medical personnel.”

Officers arrived to find the alligator still lingering at the front door. The size of the reptile was not released, but the record length is about 14.3 feet in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent a licensed trapper to capture and remove the alligator. Police report it was euthanized, which is standard in case of attacks on humans.

The FWC is investigating the incident, which happened in a neighborhood surrounding the LPGA International golf club. The area is dotted with ponds, any of which could have served as a home for the alligator.

Details of the 56-year-old bite victim’s condition have not been released.

Serious injuries from alligator attacks are rare in Florida, FWC officials say. A Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program exists to remove “nuisance” alligators with the help of licensed trappers. The Nuisance Alligator Hotline is 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Daytona Beach is about 55 miles northeast of Orlando.

