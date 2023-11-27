Man opens emergency exit, jumps from plane at New Orleans airport gate

A Southwest Airlines flight from New Orleans was canceled late Sunday when a man opened an emergency exit and jumped from the aircraft while it was parked at a departure gate. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A man who appeared disoriented opened an emergency exit door on a stationary aircraft at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport and jumped to the ground, authorities said Monday.

The Southwest Airlines flight had not yet left the departure gate on Sunday evening when the 38-year-old man opened the emergency door, climbed onto the wing of the aircraft and jumped to the ground, the Jefferson Parish (La.) Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

He was captured near the plane by ground personnel and held until the arrival of deputies, who found the man was "incoherent and not fully aware of his surroundings" and was assessed to be suffering from a mental health emergency.

The passenger, who is believed to reside in Atlanta, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He remained at the hospital on Monday.

"There is no indication that the man left anything on the plane, nor was he found in possession of any weapons of any type," sheriff's officials said. "He is not expected to face any criminal charges locally, however the investigation has been referred to federal authorities."

No one was injured during the incident and the flight was canceled following the incident, they said.

An unverified video posted online shows alarmed passengers being escorted off an aircraft and down a connected skyway, later showing security personnel subduing a man on the tarmac who appeared to be trying to climb into an airport service vehicle.