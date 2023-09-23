Man opens fire on deputy outside of Georgia sheriff’s office, officials say

A man is in custody after officials say he opened fire outside of a sheriff’s office.

Gordon County sheriff officials said around 4 a.m. Friday, a man arrived at the sheriff’s office, entered the jail lobby, and asked the jail desk officer who was sitting behind the desk if the office was open.

When the officer told the man that the office was closed, officials said he returned to the parking lot, to the lobby, and the parking lot again.

After returning to the parking lot, deputies said the man pulled out a handgun and opened fire on a deputy sitting in a parked patrol car.

According to officials, a second deputy fired a single shot at the man, who then laid down on the ground and surrendered.

No one was injured during the incident.

Deputies identified the man as 45-year-old Amara D. Toure of Calhoun.

Officials added that Toure had a lengthy criminal history and had faced charges such as aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

He was taken into custody following his surrender.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

