Man opens fire through wall of restaurant, injuring 6 people, North Carolina cops say

A man was arrested following a shooting into a North Carolina restaurant that injured several people inside, police said.

Six people were injured on Nov. 22 at Adelio’s Restaurant and Bar, an Italian dining spot, when multiple bullets were shot through the back wall of the building, according to the Lumberton Police Department’s Nov. 23 Facebook post. The suspected shooter is accused of firing into the restaurant from the street behind Adelio’s, in front of an auto sales shop.

Cameron Dion Smith, 21, was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Nov. 28 Facebook post from the Lumberton Police Department. He was also charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, injury to real property and discharging a firearm inside city limits, police said.

After police responded to “a report of shots fired” around 11:45 p.m., those in the area told officers that someone in the restaurant was struck by a bullet, according to the department. When they went inside, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Other people who were shot were driven to a hospital before ambulances came, witnesses told police. The woman who was at the scene when police arrived was taken to a hospital by EMS, according to the department.

All six people who were shot were reported to be in stable condition after being treated at a hospital, police said.

Investigators initially did not have a suspect identified and asked for people with information to contact a Lumberton Police Department detective.

Smith was arrested on Monday, Nov. 27, and booked in the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. He is being held under no bond.

Lumberton is about 35 miles southwest of Fayetteville.

Dog walker held at gunpoint as group of men steal his two bulldogs, Georgia police say

11-year-old girl charged with murder in man’s shooting death, Louisiana deputies say

Pastor charged weeks after 2-year-old son shot in head outside NC church, reports say