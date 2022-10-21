Man in Orange County jail charged in woman’s fatal opioid overdose

A man was arrested by the Hillsborough Police Department on Friday for allegedly supplying the drugs that led to a woman’s fatal overdose this spring.

Walter Wrenn, 36, of Efland, was charged with felony death by distribution.

Authorities believe Wrenn supplied unspecified opioids that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman on Summit Drive on May 20, police said a in a news release. The woman’s name was not released.

Wrenn was already incarcerated in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges Friday and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Hillsborough police said the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Officer and the family aided in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Christian Gray at Christian.Gray@hillsboroughnc.gov or 919-296-9541.

Between 2000 and 2020, roughly 28,000 people in North Carolina died from overdoses, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

A recent report by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found life expectancy in North Carolina had dropped in part due to opioid overdoses from heroin or fentanyl.

An average of nine North Carolinians died every day from a drug overdose in 2020, resulting in nearly 1,000 more deaths than in 2019, The News & Observer reported previously reported. Additional health data shows that fatal overdoses continued to increase in 2021.

The Orange Report

Calling Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough readers! Check out The Orange Report, a free weekly digest of some of the top stories for and about Orange County published in The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. Get your newsletter delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday at 11 a.m. featuring links to stories by our local journalists. Sign up for our newsletter here. For even more Orange-focused news and conversation, join our Facebook group "Chapel Hill Carrboro Chat."