Man ordered to jail on $250K bond after police standoff in Mt. Pleasant

May 24—State police said a Mt. Pleasant man told troopers he snorted cocaine and drank "five beers" prior to his arrest Monday on charges of shooting toward three municipal police officers responding to his house for a report of a home invasion, according to court records.

Richard W. Teeters, 49, was arraigned Monday on multiple counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and simple assault filed by state police Cpl. Wesley Wilson. Teeters was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $250,000 bond set by East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore.

"Holy smoke," Teeters told Moore after the judge informed him of the bond amount.

"Based on the complaint, I have to ensure the safety of the community. According to the charges, you shot at three responding officers," Moore told Teeters.

"I didn't shoot at those officers," Teeters countered.

"Don't tell me anything ... you'll have a preliminary hearing to make any arguments, but I have to set your bond today on what police reported in the complaint," Moore said.

Moments earlier in court, as a trooper temporarily unlocked Teeters' handcuffs so he could sign court papers, Teeters told the officer not to worry about him attempting to escape custody.

"I respect cops, but I messed up today," Teeters said.

Wilson said Teeters surrendered and was taken into custody just after 7 a.m. after a standoff with police.

According to court documents, prior to his surrender, three officers — two from Mt. Pleasant and one from Scottdale — responded to his home on the 500 block of Pine Street for a report of a home invasion. Wilson said Teeters telephoned 911 "numerous times" to report two unknown, armed individuals were attempting to enter his residence.

Teeters told a dispatcher that he fired "a warning shot" from a 9mm handgun at the alleged intruders, but the two men forcibly entered his house and he ran to the third floor for his safety.

Wilson wrote in court documents that, when police arrived and got out of their patrol cars, "Teeters fired one round through a third-floor window in his home, breaking the glass."

Wilson said the three officers rushed to take cover behind parked vehicles and called for backup, including the state police Special Emergency Response Team and other area police departments. The fire sompany blocked off several streets near Pine Street and College Avenue for about four hours.

During an interview with troopers, Wilson reported in court documents that Teeters told police he had seen "reflections" of the alleged intruders in the vicinity of his patio and retrieved a gun, firing a warning shot before calling 911.

However, Trooper Stephen Limani said investigators "found no evidence" of anyone attempting to enter Teeters' home. Wilson disclosed in court documents that they questioned Teeters about appearing to be "under the influence of a controlled substance."

Teeters then reported that he had consumed about "four or five lines of cocaine and five beers the previous night."

Teeters also claimed during the interview that he fired the shot at arriving officers "because he wanted them to know how serious the situation was."

Bernie Bailey, who lives on College Avenue, was awakened by the sound of the fire siren about 6:20 a.m.

"Next thing I know, police start flying in here, parking everywhere, and firemen close off the streets," Bailey said. "I didn't hear any gun shots, but police did take somebody they had in shackles out and put him in a patrol car."

No one was reported injured. Two used shell casings were seized as evidence from the home, according to police reports.

The incident took place about two blocks from the borough fire and police stations. Teeters is not facing drug charges.

Teeters told Moore he used to drive commercial trucks until several months ago, when he became a full-time caregiver to his elderly grandmother. Teeters became emotional as he spoke about his grandmother and two teenage sons during his arraignment.

Teeters declined comment as he exited Moore's office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 2.

