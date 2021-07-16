Man ordered to jail without bond after threatening Greensburg woman, police say

Jul. 15—A 26-year-old Jeannette man was ordered held in the county prison without bail after he was arrested by police following a domestic altercation with a woman in a Greensburg apartment, according to court documents.

Orlando L. Morgan Jr. was arraigned on multiple criminal charges including simple assault and making terroristic threats after the 10:30 p.m. incident Wednesday in the woman's apartment on the 700 block of North Main Street, police said.

Patrolman Chase Mollomo said officers were dispatched to a nearby apartment in the vicinity for a report of a domestic assault and found the woman had fled her apartment and was hiding there.

The woman told police that she and Morgan got into an argument and Morgan "snapped and went crazy" and assaulted her. She told investigators that Morgan threatened to kill her during the altercation, according to court papers.

The woman said that she was able to flee the apartment and run to an acquaintance's apartment where she waited for police.

Mollomo said police found Morgan "attempting to hide" inside the woman's apartment when they arrived and took him into custody without further incident.

District Judge Chris Flanigan noted in court documents at his arraignment Thursday morning that she denied bail because she considered Morgan a threat to the community.

Last month, Morgan waived multiple charges of aggravated assault, harassment and reckless endangerment to trial in common pleas court that were filed by Jeannette police after an incident May 28, according to court dockets.

He is also slated to go on trial Sept. 20 in before Judge Tim Krieger on counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest, also filed by Jeannette police, for an incident there Oct. 20, 2019.

A preliminary hearing on the most recent complaint is scheduled July 29.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .