Man ordered to pay $7k for damage to Pittston City police cruiser

Jul. 17—WILKES-BARRE — A Newark, N.J., man who stole a vehicle from a motel and initiated a pursuit with police crashing into a Pittston City Police Department's cruiser was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Monday.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Jamal G. Johnson, 36, to 21-to-42 months in state prison on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police and theft. Johnson pled guilty to the charges May 8.

Sklarosky also ordered Johnson to pay $7,087 in restitution for damage to the cruiser that happened during the pursuit.

According to the criminal complaints:

Pittston Township police received a report a 2007 Honda CR-V was stolen from the parking lot of Walmart on state Route 315 on Aug. 4, 2021.

A woman parked the Honda leaving the keys in the ignition and doors unlocked.

About two hours later, Avoca police spotted a man, identified as Johnson, driving a Honda CR-V throwing trash out the window in the 600 block of South Street.

Johnson told police he was throwing trash because he had a "bad day," the complaints say.

Police made Johnson pick up the trash.

When police in Avoca checked the vehicle's registration, they learned the vehicle was reported stolen.

Johnson initiated a pursuit in the Honda driving through private yards before he crashed into a Pittston City police cruiser in the 1200 block of Main Street in Old Forge.

A Duryea police officer apprehended Johnson after he abandoned the vehicle.

