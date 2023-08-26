Man ordered to pay restitution connected to missing cemetery funds

Aug. 25—JEFFERSONVILLE — A former Jeffersonville cemetery employee has been ordered to pay restitution after being charged for allegedly stealing nearly $22,000 from cemetery accounts in 2016.

Ronald Fischer was charged with a felony for theft in 2017, after he and his assistant allegedly stole $21,970 from the Eastern Hill Cemetery Association.

Fischer took a plea deal in the case in March of this year.

He was ordered to pay about $11,000 in restitution on Aug. 2.

Cemetery board President Lance Pitzer told the News and Tribune this week that he's disappointed Fischer hasn't been ordered to pay more.

"It just doesn't make any sense, some of it, and after seven years this is what they come up with," Pitzer said, adding he was hoping Fischer would've been ordered to return the full amount of missing cash to the cemetery.

The News and Tribune reported in 2017 that Fischer, along with Ashley Cambron, had been charged in connection to the theft of the funds.

Warrants for their arrest were issued that year because officials said they had moved out of Indiana and into Georgia.

Fischer had been on the cemetery's board for a year and became its president and superintendent in 2016, and that's when the board started to notice issues with bank accounts tied to the cemetery.

According to court records Eastern Cemetery board members ordered an audit into the account activity, because they suspected something was off.

The audit showed that Fischer, and Cambron, used cemetery funds for personal purchases.

At one point the cemetery account was used by Fischer to make purchases totaling $4,414, with an additional $1,810 in cash back.

Part of those funds were used to pay bills, including a payment to the city of Jeffersonville for sewer services.

Court records show Fischer also used cemetery funds for his personal financial investments.

Cambron pled guilty to a theft charge connected in the case in 2020 and was ordered to pay a restitution of about $3,300.

Pitzer said that after all this time he was hopeful the cemetery association could recoup the full amount of what was taken.

"We thought it was going to be (the nearly $22,000)," he said. "That's what we wanted, because of our expenses here to take care of the cemetery and make sure it looks good. We do it because of the families."

Pitzer started his work with the cemetery board after his son died in 2015 because he wanted to help.

He said he understands COVID delayed many court proceedings.

"I'm just disappointed," he said. "If it was a business or something, that's different. It's a nonprofit."