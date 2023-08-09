Man ordered to serve 18 months in detention center, 18 months at home for child pornography charges

Aug. 8—A former Frederick man was ordered on Tuesday to serve 18 months in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and 18 months of home detention for child pornography charges.

Evan Cain, 37, was charged in January with 16 counts related to child pornography. At the time of his arrest, police said, he was living in Prince George's County.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt on Tuesday followed the terms of a plea deal.

Solt sentenced Cain to 20 years and suspended 17 years. The three remaining years will be split evenly between home detention and jail.

"I honestly would want to apologize to pretty much everyone this has involved ...," Cain said during the sentencing hearing. "[I] hope everyone this did affect is getting the help and support they need."

Under the agreement, Cain pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography and the rest of the charges were dismissed, Chief Counsel Joyce King of the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office wrote in an email.

In home detention, Cain can still work, go to probationary hearings, and receive treatment, Solt said at the sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Cain also will be on five years of supervised probation under COMET, which stands for Collaborative Offender Management Enforced Treatment program and monitors sex offenders throughout the state.

He will be required to have a psycho-sexual evaluation and submit to treatment, medication, polygraph testing, computer monitoring, and electronic tracking, King wrote.

Cain will be a Tier 2 Sex Offender and is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, King wrote.

He was accused in 2022 of soliciting explicit images from a 14-year-old he met at a park, according to charging documents.

Cain sent electronic payments to the 14-year-old in exchange for images, according to charging documents.

Cain's attorney, Kush Arora, of Price Benowitz, declined to comment after the sentencing.