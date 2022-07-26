Man ordered to serve 20 years in prison for domestic assault, strangulation

Jul. 26—A Frederick man was ordered on Tuesday to serve 20 years in prison for assaulting and strangling his girlfriend, authorities say.

Jesse Cook, 44, was found guilty of attacking his girlfriend after a fight in Ballenger Creek in June 2021.

A press release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said Cook strangled the victim to the point where she was seeing black and was concerned for her life.

On June 23, a jury found Cook guilty of first- and second-degree assault after a three-day trial, the news release said.

In June 2021, Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault in progress in the 5300 block of Kingsbrook Drive, the release said. A woman locked herself in her car and called 911 while her boyfriend, identified as Cook, was aggressively trying to get to her.

Cook was arrested shortly after deputies arrived. He denied assaulting his girlfriend, the release said.

Police determined that Cook and his girlfriend argued over money after she said she wanted to leave the relationship.

The victim ran out of the house and locked herself in her car, the release said. Trying to get to her, Cook almost ripped off the car door handle and banged on the car windows before police arrived.

Frederick Health Hospital's Forensic Nursing Program found the victim had injuries consistent with strangulation, according to the press release.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott Rolle sentenced Cook to 25 years, and suspended five years, the release said. Cook will be on supervised probation for three years after he is released.

