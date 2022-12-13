Man ordered to serve four years for sexually abusing mentally disabled girl

Dec. 13—A Frederick man was ordered to serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child, according to court records.

Ricardo Humberto Cruz Mendoza, 38, entered an Alford plea on Dec. 6 for one count sexual abuse of a minor, court records show. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction.

According to court records, Cruz Mendoza had been sexually abusing a mentally disabled girl over the last five years.

Cruz Mendoza will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, court records show.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher sentenced Cruz Mendoza to 25 years, but suspended 21 of those years, court records show. Cruz Mendoza received 239 days of credit for time he has served.

His sentence includes five years of probation after he is released.

