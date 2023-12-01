Man ordered to stand trial in death of woman abducted in downtown Lansing

MASON — A Lansing man was ordered to stand trial on charges stemming from the death of a woman who was abducted in downtown Lansing before her body was dumped in rural Ingham County in October.

55th District Judge Donald Allen heard testimony from three police witnesses before ruling there was probable cause to believe Jacobo Montalvo, 57, was responsible for the death of 29-year-old Alicia Gallegos.

Jacobo Montalvo, right, confers with attorney Steven Freeman during Montalvo's preliminary exam in 55th District Court in Mason on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, on charges stemming from the October death of Alicia Gallegos.

Ingham County Sheriff's detectives found security video footage that appears to show someone abducting Gallegos in the area of East Lenawee Street and South Washington Square and placing something in the back seat of a full-size SUV on the day before her body was found in a wooded area south of Webberville, along Iosco Road and east of M-52 in White Oak Township, on the morning of Oct. 16.

Drag marks in the soil led to the body's final resting place about 15 feet off the road, police said.

Police identified the suspect vehicle as a Chevrolet Tahoe that was equipped as a police car and had unique features, including an array of police antennas on the roof and a missing front grill, according to testimony. Montalvo was driving a vehicle matching that description when he was stopped for an improper plate on the morning of Oct. 21.

Evidence linking him to the homicide was found in searches of the vehicle and his home on Maplehill Avenue. Police also gathered GPS location data indicating he was in the area where Gallegos' body was found.

Montalvo was bound over for trial on charges of unlawful imprisonment and open murder. He is being held without bond at the Ingham County Jail.

Alicia Gallegos

A pathologist determined Gallegos died from asphyxia due to strangulation or suffocation, with blunt force trauma as a contributing factor, according to statements in court. Gallegos had blood on her head, face and legs and ligature marks on her wrist, indicating she had been bound.

Investigators found security video showing Gallegos walking in the downtown area before someone walked up to her and pulled her into a darkened alley near the CATA station, according to testimony.

Investigators determined the suspect Tahoe was a 2007 to 2014 police edition model and eventually narrowed the list of possible matches to about 20 vehicles registered in Ingham County, Sheriff's Detective Ryan Cramer testified.

A deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description in the early morning hours of Oct. 21 and stopped the driver for an improper plate. Montalvo owned the vehicle and was driving it at the time, Cramer said.

Det. Ryan Cramer, right, of the Ingham County Sheriff's Office testifies in Judge Donald Allen's courtroom in Mason, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, during the first day of Jacobo Montalvo's preliminary examination regarding the death of Alicia Gallegos.

Zip ties and rolls of duct tape were found in the vehicle, as well as a brown substance in the back seat that appeared to be blood, Cramer said. The duct tape was significant because a substance consistent with duct tape adhesive was found on the victim's face, and zip ties might have been used to bind the victim, he said.

Also found in the vehicle was a piece of paper with directions for getting from Lansing to the area where Gallegos' body was dumped in White Oak Township, Cramer testified.

Investigators gathered GPS tracking data that showed Montalvo's cellphone traveled from the area near his home to the area where Gallegos' body was found on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, Sheriff's Detective William Lo testified.

A forensic analysis of the phone revealed two photos of Gallegos lying on a blanket with her hands bound behind her back, Lo said. Objects in the background match up to those seen in Montalvo's basement, he said.

Montalvo's attorney, Steven Freeman, acknowledged the evidence on the murder count was overwhelming and said there was enough evidence to find probable cause on the unlawful imprisonment count.

