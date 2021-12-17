Man ordered to trial, accused of assaulting woman who was 33 weeks pregnant

Dec. 17—A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial, accused of assaulting a woman who was 33 weeks pregnant and injuring her left eye that was swollen shut, authorities said.

Joshua Frances Shenego, 36, of the 100 block of Sheridan Street, was held for court after a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

According to a criminal complaint filed by city police, the woman and her friend flagged down a police cruiser on the corner of Daniel Street and Beatrice Avenue on Sept. 15.

The woman said Shenego slapped her and she fell to the ground during an argument about their dog urinating in the house. Police said the woman was 33 weeks pregnant, and her left eye was swollen shut, the complaint said.

Police arrested Shenego at the Sheridan Street residence.

Shenego was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, aggravated assault of an unborn child and reckless endangerment. A charge of harassment was dismissed.

Shenego was returned to Cambria County Prison, where he is being held on $100,000 percentage bond.