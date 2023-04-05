Man in Orthodox Jewish garb wanted for groping worker in basement of Brooklyn grocery store where he was shopping

A man in Orthodox Jewish garb is wanted for groping a woman working in the basement of a Brooklyn grocery store where he was shopping, police said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old victim was toiling in the basement of the grocery on Myrtle and Nostrand Aves. in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the creep grabbed her breasts about 8:30 a.m. March 13, cops said.

The attacker then shoved the victim to the ground and attempted to pull down her pants but ran off when she screamed for help.

He was last seen running down Nostrand Ave., cops said. The woman was startled but not seriously hurt.

Cops recovered surveillance footage of the suspect making a purchase at the grocery and released it in the hopes someone recognizes him.

He’s described as white with a full red beard and was wearing traditional Orthodox Jewish clothing including a black hat and black coat, pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.