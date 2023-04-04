Man’s outfit choice links him to robbery that happened days earlier, Georgia cops say

A fashion faux pas led to a man’s arrest after authorities said he was involved in an armed robbery days earlier in Clayton County, Georgia.

The 35-year-old man faces multiple charges after he was caught in the same clothes worn during the crime, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. on March 25 about an armed robbery at a business in Forest Park, police said.

Two teens described the suspect as a man wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a black T-shirt on top. His head and face were also covered, according to police.

The teens said the man demanded cash from the register while pointing a black and teal gun at them, police said. He got away with approximately $136.99.

Officers got security footage from nearby businesses and spoke with people in the area — including the accused suspect who told officers that he, too, had been robbed, according to video posted to the department’s Facebook page.

After further investigation, police were able to “recognize the clothing, walk, build, height and race of the suspect based off of surveillance video provide hours after the incident occurred,” authorities said.

Officers responded to another armed robbery in the same area on March 28, according to police.

The black and teal handgun was mentioned a second time, and responding officers recognized the 911 caller was wearing the same clothes the robbery suspect was wearing in security video from days earlier, police said.

The man was arrested on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to authorities. Officers found a ski mask in his pocket and a search of his hotel room turned up a teal handgun, video shows.

The man remained in jail without bond as of April 4, online records show.

Forest Park is about 10 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

