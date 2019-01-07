Man is 'outraged' to find out the ice-cream he just ate at Pizza Hut was not, in fact, vegan

23-year-old Kori Paul Swabey of Plymouth, England just wanted some dessert with his pizza, but what he got instead left him ‘outraged’ and ‘heartbroken.’

Because in a shocking revelation, Swabey came to find out that the ice-cream (and toppings) he was served at the Barbican Leisure Park location of Pizza Hut on the night of January 5 was not — contrary to Swabey’s understanding — vegan.

According to the local Plymouth Herald, Swabey asked his waitress if everything served at the ice-cream station (toppings and the ice-cream itself) was vegan and he was told that they were.

Pizza Hut has rolled out menu items that cater to the vegan dieters (in honor of Veganuary) which include toppings like jackfruit (in place of meat), vegan cheese and a variety of other sauces, crusts and dips.

Not included on this list, however, is the very non-vegan, full animal product ice-cream.

Swabey spoke with the manager of the Pizza Hut after finding out the truth about his so-called dairy-free treat and was offered a free meal. Swabey declined.

In fact, he had some choice words for the pizza chain as told to the Herald:

"This is appalling. I am outraged, heartbroken in fact. I feel like my lifestyle has been mocked. It's a mistake that shouldn't have happened, I could have had an allergy to milk. Even though I haven’t been vegan long, it’s still something I’m passionate and serious about. I should be able to eat somewhere and know exactly what it is I’m eating. Staff everywhere should be educated on ingredients for vegans and those with allergies.”

Pizza Hut has since issued a public apology, per a spokesperson:

“We’re sorry that in this instance, the wrong information was given to the customer as a result of human error. We are in contact with the customer and are taking appropriate action at this restaurant to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

