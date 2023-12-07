Man with outstanding warrant accused of holding woman hostage inside a residence

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office responded on Wednesday to a domestic incident where a man threatened harm to himself, a woman and police officers.

The incident happened at approximately 12:35 p.m. in the 300 block of South Fourth Street. The department reported a call being received regarding a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. As deputies were on their way, dispatch told them the man and woman who called were arguing. The man was holding the woman in the apartment against her will and would not let her unlock the door.

Officers were told the man had several weapons in the residence and was threatening to cause harm to himself, the woman and officers. Deputies made entry and found the woman being held hostage in the corner of the apartment. She managed to free herself. A taser and K-9 officer were used to subdue the man, who was taken into custody.

The woman refused any medical treatment. The man was treated on the scene and released to authorities. His name has not been released pending the filing of formal charges in connection with the incident.

Assisting were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office and the sheriff's office detective division.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton domestic incident turns into hostage situation