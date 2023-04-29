Man with outstanding warrant arrested for possessing assault rifle, Merced police say

A 41-year old man was arrested for possessing an assault rifle after he tried to flee police officers on Friday night in Merced, according to police.

Merced Police Department gang violence officers received information that Chad Hosburgh was in possession of an assault rifle. Hosburgh is on probation and has an outstanding warrant, according to police.

Officers served a search warrant in the 3700 block of Hatch Road at 6 p.m. on Friday. Upon the officers arrival, Hosburgh fled out of the back of the home. He was apprehended a short distance away.

Officers located a .223 AR-15 Rifle, ammunition and approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine.

Hosburgh was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, a felony warrant out of Tuolumne County and a violation of probation.

Hosburgh’s bond was set at $247,000, according to jail records.

A second suspect, Gary Cooper, 39, was arrested for possession of narcotics for sale.