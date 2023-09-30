Man with outstanding warrants arrested after SWAT response at Pittsburgh home

Police say SWAT operators responded to a Pittsburgh home early Saturday morning after learning a man with outstanding warrants was inside.

Pittsburgh police dispatched to a home on the 3200 block of Edwards Way around 5:15 a.m. after a third party called and informed them a man with outstanding warrants showed up at a family member’s home.

When police arrived, they found a woman outside, unharmed. The man, who was wanted for aggravated assault and burglary, was inside. SWAT operators responded to try and make contact with him — but were unable to.

Police say the man eventually jumped from a second-story window and ran. He was later apprehended on the 3100 block of Mary Street after a brief foot pursuit.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local Rite Aid is 1 of 500 locations nationwide slated to close SKYLIGHTS 2023: Week 5 high school football final scores 2 killed in wrong-way fiery crash involving tractor-trailer on I-79 VIDEO: Westmoreland Food Bank explains impact government shutdown could have on local families DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts