Man from Oxford missing since last week has been found

Mar. 31—Oxford police announced late Wednesday evening that Nathaniel Coffin, who went missing on March 23, has been found.

Coffin is back with his family and his condition is being assessed. Police did not say where he was located but they will give more information on Thursday.

A search party had looked for him in the Prater Wildlife Area earlier on Wednesday.

Coffin was reported missing last week by his mother, Susan Scheibe Coffin, when he could not be found to leave for a family trip.

The Oxford Division of Police requested help Saturday morning via social media to find Nathaniel Coffin.

"We were getting ready the night before for a spring break trip and the only things missing are a gray duffle bag, slippers and his sleeping bag," Susan Coffin said earlier this week.