UPDATE: Man pacing with handgun prompted Windham shelter in place

Jul. 19—WINDHAM — Police officers patrolled the area of Wall Street and International Drive for most of the day Monday, after an armed man was reportedly pacing nearby.

At 9:30 a.m., Windham police were first notified by a worker at 7 Wall St. that a suspicious person behind the building was holding a handgun.

Police were given a description of the man — who was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a baseball hat — but found that he had gone into the woods upon their arrival.

First responders set up a perimeter around 7 Wall St. and requested help from multiple law enforcement agencies.

An alert was broadcast to surrounding businesses and neighborhoods to lock windows and doors and shelter in place. A Shaw's Supermarket, CVS pharmacy and Santander Bank were among businesses temporarily closed.

Windham police said at 11:30 a.m. that members of the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, along with a K-9 from the neighboring Salem Police Department, were able to extensively search the wooded area along Route 111.

Police say no one was located.

The incident remained under investigation Monday afternoon, however, businesses and residents were given the all-clear about noon.