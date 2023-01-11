Man with panties on face tries to rob store, is stopped by armed customers, GA cops say

A man trying to rob a convenience store with women’s panties covering his face was thwarted by several armed customers, Georgia police say.

The accused robber entered an Ideal Mart in Ellijay, Georgia, on Jan. 9 about 6:30 p.m. posing as a customer buying an energy drink, police say. After grabbing a drink from inside the store, the man pulled a pair of women’s panties from around his neck over his face and pointed a pistol at the clerk behind the counter, according to a news release from the Ellijay Police Department.

There were three other customers at the Ideal Mart at the time. What the man didn’t know was they were all armed.

A customer inside the Ideal Mart had a legal concealed weapon, police say, and he intervened in the robbery. A second customer, also inside the mart, went out to his vehicle to get his own pistol and helped the first customer stop the robbery, police said.

The suspect tried to leave the Ideal Mart when he was met by another armed customer, who had been at one of the gas pumps outside, police said.

The suspect was disarmed and had nowhere to go, and police say the first customer instructed the other two armed customers not to shoot the suspect.

Officers arrived at 6:36 p.m. and used a taser on the suspect when he refused to comply with commands, police said.

The suspect’s wife had been sitting in a car in the parking lot and was found when other officers arrived, police said. The woman was taken into custody without issue.

The suspect is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said. The suspect and his wife are being held without bond.

