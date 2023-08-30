Man paralyzed after ride in Marion County jail wagon settles federal lawsuit

A quadriplegic man who said he was paralyzed after being forced into the back of a Marion County Sheriff’s Office wagon and transported to jail without safety restraints has reached a major settlement with the Indianapolis-Marion County government.

Travis Shinneman's lawsuit was dismissed Friday, less than a month after an agreement was reached to pay him $1.8 million plus $9,085 every month to a trust for the rest of his life. It's one of the biggest payouts the city-county government has signed off on in years, according to an IndyStar review of hundreds of settlement totals dating back to early 2018.

Sheriff's employee 'slid' Shinneman into wagon while handcuffed

Shinneman's suit listed 22 defendants, including the city-county council, Marion County Sheriff's Office plus several law enforcement officers and employees of those agencies. It also listed Sheriff Kerry Forestal and Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The city-county's Office of Corporation Counsel signed the settlement on behalf of the defendants.

Shinneman sued after he was arrested Sept. 8, 2019, in the 2700 block of Southeastern Avenue for disorderly conduct. Indianapolis police found him yelling in the street, according to his lawsuit, and believed he was intoxicated. He wasn't disabled at the time.

Shinneman, a recovering alcoholic, previously told IndyStar he broke his sobriety and drank that day because of life and work stress.

A police officer on scene saw a sheriff’s transport officer “push (Shinneman) into the wagon belly down and slide him in" while handcuffed, the lawsuit states. He was sitting on the floorboards and looking forward when the wagon’s doors closed.

"Mr. Shinneman appeared fine when in the custody of our officers and only expressed that he was injured when he got to lock up after transport in the wagon," Indianapolis police commander Ronald Hicks wrote to a deputy chief after the incident, according to emails provided to IndyStar.

Shinneman found face-down in back of wagon

The transport officer, Steve Monday, told his office’s internal affairs division that Shinneman was so intoxicated he worried about “potential affixation and/or choking hazards,” according to the lawsuit. When the wagon arrived at the jail, Monday found Shinneman face-down in the back.

Multiple sheriff’s deputies pushed him against a wall to keep him upright. His legs dangled. At one point he crumpled to the floor.

Shinneman was brought to Eskenazi Hospital in an ambulance. He was diagnosed as quadriplegic and underwent surgery to fuse his spine.

Court records show no criminal charges have been filed against Monday in connection with the case. IndyStar has asked the Marion County Sheriff's Office about Monday's employment status, and whether Shinneman's injuries inspired changes to how people are restrained in wagons. The office hasn't replied.

IndyStar also requested comment from Jennifer Culotta, one of Shinneman’s attorneys. Culotta told IndyStar in the past Shinneman was like "a ping-pong ball in the back seat of a van." Culotta hasn't replied.

Prosecutors dropped the disorderly conduct charge against Shinneman nearly a year after his arrest.

