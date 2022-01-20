Man pardoned by Bevin sentenced to 42 years in federal court Tuesday; Given credit for time served

Jan. 20—LONDON — Although pardoned the first time by then-governor Matt Bevin, Patrick Baker has now been convicted and sentenced twice for his role in the 2014 killing of Donald Mills.

The 43-year-old's latest sentencing of 42 years (504 months) was handed down by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom following a lengthy sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon. Baker was also credited with 30-months for time he served in state prison, after being convicted in relation to the same incident in 2017. With the credited time served, Baker's sentence equates to approximately 474 months, or 39.5 years.

But as previously mentioned, Baker didn't stay incarcerated five years ago when he was convicted in Knox County Circuit Court on charges of reckless homicide, first-degree robbery, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with physical evidence. Baker had only served a little more than two years when Bevin issued a pardon on his behalf.

In his pardon of Baker, Gov. Bevin wrote, "Patrick Baker is a man who has made a series of unwise decisions in his adult life. His drug addiction resulted in his association with people that in turn led to his arrest, prosecution and conviction of murder."

Much like many of the lame-duck governor's pardons on his way out of office, Bevin's pardon of Baker drew controversy as it was uncovered that in July 2018, Bevin attended a campaign fundraiser at the Corbin home Baker's brother and sister-in-law, where they were able to raise over $21,000 for the then-governor's reelection campaign. After Bevin's pardon of Baker, the Courier Journal reported Corbin-based businessman Terry Forcht had also written a letter in August 2018, and a note on June 4, 2019, requesting Bevin pardon Baker.

Baker had been released from prison for nearly 18 months when on May 27, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted him for unlawfully causing the death of Donald Mills by use of a firearm during the course of a robbery or kidnapping.

A 10-day trial was held in August in which a team of defense attorneys tried to shift the blame of Mills' death from Baker to another person they claimed to be involved. During testimony from a number of witnesses, jurors learned of how Baker and a host of others had planned to rob Mills of money and drugs.

According to testimony, on May 9, 2014, Baker, along with an accomplice, kicked in the front door of Mills' Stinking Creek home, posing as law enforcement officers. Witnesses say Baker's accomplice, Christopher Wagner, rounded up Mills' pregnant wife, his two sons and their friend and held them at gunpoint in one section of the home, while Baker held Mills in another section of the home demanding drugs. An altercation occurred and Mills was fatally shot.

Further testimony and evidence presented at trial included the Kentucky State Police firearm forensics laboratory tying shell casings found in Mills' bedroom following the murder to Baker's Kel Tec PF9. Wagner testified that after shooting Mills, Baker drove the two to an area in Bell County called "the bridge to nowhere," where Baker discarded parts of the gun, which were later recovered. Video surveillance taken from a local Dollar General just seven hours before the murder showed Baker purchasing plastic handcuffs which were later found feet from Mills' body. Other evidence presented during Baker's trial also included cell tower data which was used to trace Baker's movements throughout May 8 and 9, from London, to Stinking Creek, to Bell County.

"The simple truth of this case is that Patrick Baker was found guilty of planning and committing an armed home invasion, to acquire drugs, where he shot and killed Donald Mills," said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky in a press release. "Baker was convicted of a brazen act of violence — one that resulted in a murder, committed while the victim's family was nearby. I want to commend the dedicated work of all our law enforcement partners and our trial team. Their faithful efforts were critical to the verdict, conviction, and sentence."

"This was a violent crime that took a victim's life and devastated a family," said ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division. "ATF is proud to have worked with the Kentucky State Police and the United States Attorney's Office in bringing justice to this family."

On Tuesday, Mills' sister, Melinda Mills, told the court Baker's actions had forever broken her family. Both she and Mills' widow, Charlene Mills, talked of how Donald had missed milestones in his children's life, like his oldest son recently graduating high school or the birth of his daughter. Charlene said that for years following the night of the robbery, her sons struggled with feeling secure in their home and had to sleep with her at night. Melinda Mills asked the court to sentence Baker to life in prison.

However, when handing down Baker's sentence, Judge Boom said there were some mitigating factors she had taken under consideration. Boom said she considered Baker's lack of a criminal history before the incident and how she didn't believe he had entered the home with the intent to kill Mills, but did note how he had prepared himself by arming himself and his accomplice prior to the robbery.

Judge Boom said the forensic evidence against Baker was just as compelling as the testimony evidence presented against him. She called Baker's acts heinous, but that it was clear from testimony presented at trial Baker suffered from addiction. Judge Boom said she also considered the support of Baker's family who attended everyday of his trial in August and who were present Tuesday.

Under federal law, Baker must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, Baker was ordered to be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years. Baker was also ordered to pay $7,500 for funeral expenses of the victim.