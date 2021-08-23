Man pardoned by Bevin takes stand in federal jury trial he now faces

Aug. 23—LONDON — A man accused of breaking into the home of Donald Mills and shooting him during a botched drug robbery was placed on the stand by his own attorneys Friday afternoon.

Patrick Baker, 43, was called by the defense as its first witness and was questioned by one of three of his attorneys, Steven Romines, for hours. During his testimony, Baker said he had only ever met Mills once, had never been inside his home, didn't rob him and didn't kill him. He did admit however to taking the picture of Elijah Messer and Mills found on his iPhone.

Baker said the picture was taken on May 7, 2014, the day he said Elijah Messer took him and Stephanie Smith to Mills' home to purchase drugs. And while Baker said he could spend anywhere from $135-$225 a day on pills, he didn't like dealing with the people who sold them and preferred when other people would go and collect the pills for him. As a result, he said he took the picture of Mills and Elijah Messer sitting in the passenger seat of his truck should he ever have to show someone else picking up pills for him what Mills looked liked. However, during cross-examination from Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed, Baker admitted Mills was the only pill dealer he had taken a picture of for that purpose.

Baker said Elijah Messer, who he had just met through Smith, mainly dealt with Mills during the transaction. Baker said he and Smith began hanging out together because she "knew who had pills," and that she was the one who had first brought up robbing Mills after leaving his home, although neither he nor Elijah Messer entertained her idea at the time, he said.

Baker later testified that he and Christopher Wagner — who is now serving 10 years after pleading guilty for his role in Donald Mills' death — stopped by Smith's home the following night, May 8, after stopping at a local Dollar General store. While at the store, Baker said he bought toy handcuffs and a toy badge amongst other items as gifts for the son of a woman he was seeing at the time.

Story continues

Part of the United States' claims is that Baker and Wagner imitated law enforcement when robbing Mills and bought the items to further solidify his disguise. But on Friday Baker said he had bought multiple pairs of the toy handcuffs for his girlfriend's son because the child had broken previous pairs of the toy. He said because of their flimsy nature, the handcuffs would have been "basically useless" in a robbery.

Baker said the aerial view screenshot image of Mills' home found on his iPad came from the conversation he had with Smith while at her home. He said Smith once again mentioned robbing Mills and that he tried to dismiss it by saying he wouldn't be able to find Mills' home, even if he had wanted to. This he said led to the two attempting to find Mills' home using Google Maps. He later admitted he couldn't recall the exact moment or how the picture from Google Maps ended up as a screenshot on his iPad.

After leaving Smith's home, Baker and Wagner went to the home of Adam Messer, the brother of Elijah Messer. Baker said Adam Messer had called him multiple times following his trip to Mills' home with Elijah. Baker said Adam Messer had offered him a larger quantity of pills at a discount.

Baker said Adam Messer was bragging about having robbed people, served time in prison and joked about robbing Mills with his brother Elijah. Baker said he was under the impression the Messers planned to buy the pills from Mills and sell them to him, but because of Adam Messer's joking, he was anxious to leave the residence.

Baker testified he later gave the money to purchase the pills from Mills to Wagner and told him to take Elijah Messer in his truck. He said the two were gone for about 45 minutes to an hour when he heard his truck pull back into Messer's driveway. He said he was met by Adam Messer who told him to make sure his "boy kept his mouth shut."

Baker said he and Wagner then left, without drugs, his money, or without Baker knowing what exactly had happened. He said Wagner told him Adam Messer had joined him and Elijah on their way to Mills' home. He said Adam Messer took Baker's gun from his truck, gave him his unloaded gun, and that they robbed Mills. He said Wagner told him there was an altercation and that Adam Messer had shot Mills.

Baker said he then told Wagner the gun now belonged to him and that he needed to get rid of it. He said he drove the backroads to a spot in Bell County called the Bridge to Nowhere where Wagner disposed of the gun while Baker took a walk to try to clear his head. Baker said he never burned any clothing while at the spot police later found pieces of the gun buried and evidence of burned material.

Baker was arrested and charged with the murder of Mills. He was later found guilty of reckless homicide, first-degree robbery and impersonating a peace officer following a 2017 hearing in Knox County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 19 years but only served two before then-Governor Matt Bevin pardoned him during his finals days in office. U.S. District Court Judge Claria Horn Boom has ruled neither side can mention Baker's previous conviction or Bevin's pardon in front of the jury.

Baker's testimony is scheduled to continue Monday morning and comes after Reed rested the United States' case Friday morning. As the prosecution's last two witnesses, Reed called Mills' son and his mother, Phyllis Mills who was questioned by another of Baker's attorneys, Patrick Wren, on who she saw the night her son was killed.

Wren pointed out that while Phyllis Mills testified Friday the person she encountered on her son's porch shortly after he had been shot had "stringy strawberry blonde hair," she originally told police the man had brown hair. Wren also pointed other inconsistencies in Phyllis Mills' testimony versus what she told police during their initial investigation, to which she responded she was in shock at the time.

Phyllis Mills also testified that she knew both of the Messers and that if either had been standing in her son's home the night he was murdered, she would have told police. She also testified that her son was able to tell her that he didn't recognize the man who shot him before succumbing to his injuries.

The defense is expected to finish presenting its proof Monday, after which the jury will hear closing arguments from both sides. Baker is currently lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. He could face life in prison if convicted, the prosecution is not seeking the death penalty in his case.