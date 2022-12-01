Man pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin convicted in first of 3 strangulation cases

Since Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him in a robbery case in 2019, Joheim Bandy has been charged in three different strangulation cases and has been shot, officials said.

Bandy, 20, was convicted this week in the first case. A Kenton County jury found him guilty of strangulation, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

One victim, identified in court documents as the mother of Bandy's child, told Covington police officers Bandy "pinned her against the wall, placing his hands around her neck, and restricting her ability to breathe," the complaint states.

Matt Bevin defending his pardons during his last days as Kentucky's governor.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said if not for Bevin's pardon, Bandy would have still been in jail on a prior charge. In 2017, Bandy was 15 years old when he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbery and assault, according to court documents. Sanders said, in that case, Bandy shot a man in the chest.

Bandy would have had to serve 11 years of that sentence before he was eligible for parole, but instead served two years before he was released in 2019.

In Bevin's pardon, it said Bandy had made "unwise decisions," but was "turning his life around."

"The pardon he received was shockingly irresponsible and it nearly cost a 22-year-old mother her life," Sanders said.

This first strangulation trial lasted two days. Sanders said the jury deliberated for 45 minutes before finding him guilty and took another 5 minutes to recommend a five-year prison sentence. Bandy will be officially sentenced Jan. 31.

Bandy's second trial is scheduled to begin in February, Sanders said.

"He is alleged to have broken in her house, assaulted her, and strangled her before she shot him with his own gun," Sanders said. The prosecutor said the woman fired in self-defense.

The trial in the third case against him has not yet been scheduled.

