Man, parents charged in connection to woman's shooting death at Moore residence

A husband is accused of shooting his wife multiple times at their home Sunday afternoon in Moore, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Monday.

Mathew K. Long, 25, of Vista Drive, Moore, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center, Wright said.

He is accused of the fatal shooting of his wife, Victoria Grace Long, 21, also of Moore. She was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

Also arrested were Matthew K. Long's parents, Carolyn V. Long, 77, and Charles D. Long, 71, both of Wilson Ferry Road, Moore. The mother was charged with obstructing justice and the father with accessory after the fact. They were also in the county detention center, Wright said.

Arraignments for all three were scheduled Monday afternoon.

Wright said Sunday afternoon deputies responded to a shooting reported in a 911 call at the young couple's home.

He said the mother told deputies that someone shot the woman, but she couldn't identify the shooter.

"The mother told the deputy an elaborate story of somebody walking into the home and doing the shooting when all along it was her son," Wright said. "The 911 tapes indicate both mom and dad and the son and the poor girl that was killed were all in the home.

"When I heard the 911 tapes, I was like, 'Oh my lord,'" Wright said. "I've been doing this 36 years. That's going to rank in the top four or five horrible domestic calls that we've ever been to."

