Man in parked car shot by NC cops after pulling gun outside of a government building

Joe Marusak
A Greensboro Police officer shot a man late Friday who “retrieved a firearm” after police said he refused their commands to leave a car in a parking lot at 201 W. Market St., according to a police news release.

The address matches that of the Guilford County Register of Deeds office, located in the city’s downtown, public records show.

Officers on routine patrol approached a “suspicious vehicle” just after 11 p.m. and began investigating what Saturday’s police news release said was an alcohol violation.

“After the passenger refused numerous commands to exit the vehicle, the passenger retrieved a firearm. One officer fired their weapon, striking the subject,” according to the release.

The passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The department’s criminal investigations division is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident, police said.

An internal investigation by the department’s professional standards division will determine if department policies were followed, according to the release.

Per department policy, the officer was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the inquiries, police said.

Police haven’t named the officer or the person he shot. Police also didn’t specify the type of alcohol violation involved in the case.

