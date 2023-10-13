Man in parked car is stabbed during attempted carjacking in Lauderdale Lakes

A Lauderdale Lakes man was stabbed while sitting in his parked car outside of a shopping plaza by a suspect who attempted to steal his car in broad daylight.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday of the incident that happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street. The suspect is shown walking through the business plaza parking lot, entering one business, then wandering back into the parking lot, looking around.

He then quickly approached the victim, who was sitting inside his parked car, and made a stabbing motion with his arm upon reaching the driver’s-side window, the video showed. The Sheriff’s Office said the man approached the victim’s window and demanded his keys, which the victim refused to give up.

The victim was stabbed in his leg and in his arm multiple times. The video showed the victim getting out of his car as the suspect jumped backward, and the victim walked a few feet away with his hands up.

They briefly exchanged words in the parking lot before the suspect got into the driver seat of the car, the video showed. Multiple cars drove through the lot during the attempted carjacking.

A few moments after getting in the car, the suspect got out and ran off, the video showed. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim took his keys with him.

The victim was treated at Florida Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the attempted carjacking or the suspect is asked to contact BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone.