Man parks outside Supreme Court months after arrest for the same thing, police say

A man who was arrested after parking his SUV in front of the Supreme Court last year returned on Thursday, prompting a closure of the area and some nearby streets, officials said.

Dale Paul Melvin, who had “illegally parked” his vehicle outside the building in October, parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the Court again, U.S. Capitol police said in a tweet before 10 a.m.

In October, Capitol police officers had to use a flash-bang device to force Melvin, of Kimball, Michigan, out of his car after he refused to speak with officers and negotiators. He was arrested on charges of failure to obey and assault on a police officer.

On Thursday morning, following his arrival, police said First Street between Constitution Avenue Northeast and Independence Avenue Southwest as well as East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street were briefly blocked.

Investigators spoke with Melvin, and no arrests were made. The situation was resolved about 30 minutes after it was announced. The incident is under investigation.

Authorities said last year that Melvin had gone to to the Capitol Complex in August and “made concerning statements.”