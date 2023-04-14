Man on parole for arson arrested. He’s suspected of starting fires in south Sacramento

Authorities have arrested an arson parolee after they said he was found Thursday setting trash and debris on fire in south Sacramento.

Pheng Vue, 41, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an incendiary device and violating his parole, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District announced Friday in a news release. Fire officials said Vue was experiencing homelessness at the time of his arrest.

About 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a Metro Fire engine crew was called to the area of Gerber and Power Inn roads for a reported illegal burn. The caller described a suspicious man walking around holding an object on fire while setting nearby trash and debris on fire.

The fire engine crew arrived and spotted the suspicious man, later identified as Vue. The firefighters recognized Vue as a person recently suspected of starting other fires in the area, according to Metro Fire.

The firefighters called for an arson investigator and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies to respond to the scene. Fire officials said the deputies arrived and detained Vue, who was on parole for an arson conviction and ordered to register with authorities as a convicted arsonist.

Metro Fire arson investigators arrived and investigated the incident. Vue was then arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Jail, where he remained in custody Friday. He was being held without bail.