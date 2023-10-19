Man on parole for drug charges gets caught with 1.5 pounds of meth, Ga. deputies say

A Georgia man who was on parole for a previous drug conviction was arrested after he was found with a pound and a half of meth, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10 p.m. on Sept. 21, a deputy sheriff saw a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of State Route 225 and State Route 136 in Nickelsville.

After finding that the driver of the car, 43-year-old Mitchell McCoy Dutton of Resaca, was driving without a license and had previous drug charges, deputies searched his car.

Their search revealed over one and one-half pounds of methamphetamine.

McCoy was arrested without incident, according to deputies.

Dutton has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and other offenses.

Deputies said more arrests are possible pending an investigation,

He was convicted for the sale of methamphetamine in Gordon County Superior Court in 2013 of 15 years.

Dutton has been incarcerated at least four different times since 2011, according to deputies.

