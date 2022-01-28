Man on parole for elder abuse arrested for killing his father

Breaking news

An elderly man found dead in the backseat of a car in Porterville was killed by his son, deputies said Friday.

Tulare County sheriff’s deputies responded to Avenue 124 and Road 268 in Porterville on Thursday “for a suspicious man in the area,” sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Ritchie said.

When deputies arrived, they found Giovani Abujalil, 32, who refused to exit the car. As deputies tried to de-escalate the situation, they noticed a body in the back seat.

The corpse was identified as Julio Abujalil, 75, of Bakersfield, Giovani Abujalil's father. Detectives later searched the Abujalil home, where additional evidence linking Giovanni to the crime was found.

Detectives also learned that Giovanni had been released from prison a week ago and was on supervised parole for a previous elder abuse conviction.

Giovanni was booked into Tulare County jail without bail. He's expected in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sergeant Bryan Clower at 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com

