Man on parole sentenced to 6 years in prison for federal weapons charge

Apr. 21—A 36-year-old Dayton man was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison for having two loaded guns following a felony conviction.

Davon Andre Winn pleaded guilty in October 2021 in U.S. District Court in Dayton.

He was found in possession of an "assault rifle" and handgun, both loaded, when the Ohio Adult Parole Authority searched his residence in November 2020, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

Winn's felony convictions of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, burglary and other violent offenses legally prohibited him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

"We take felon-in-possession cases seriously, especially when they involve defendants using military-style weapons as street guns," Parker stated. "These firearms, with their high-capacity magazines and ability to fire repeatedly without reloading, continue to exact a great cost in senseless bloodshed and tragedy in communities across the country."