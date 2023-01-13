Man who was part of EC officer involved shooting faces criminal charges

Jan. 12—EAU CLAIRE — The man who was shot by two Eau Claire police officers in September at his residence on the city's north side faces three criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Clayton T. Livingston, 38, 1949 Declaration Drive, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Livingston, which prohibits him from using or possessing firearms, drinking alcohol or entering taverns.

Livingston returns to court March 8.

Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal had previously ruled that Eau Claire police officers Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson were justified in firing shots at Livingston.

The officers' use of deadly force was justified as a reasonable act of self-defense and the defense of others, Rindal said.

Livingston received multiple gunshot injuries and survived.

The state Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation was the lead investigative agency for this incident. DCI was assisted by the State Patrol and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Justice Department:

Eau Claire police were called to a report of a domestic disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city's north side.

The initial call indicated that a male subject had pointed a gun at a neighboring residence, which prompted responding officers to create a perimeter around the subject's residence.

Once on scene, officers learned of a direct threat that caused them to confront the subject, identified as Livingston, who was armed with a gun.

Officers directed Livingston to drop the gun, but he instead aimed it at officers.

Sperry and Johnson then discharged their service weapons, striking Livingston.

Once the scene was safe, officers provided emergency care to Livingston, who was transported to an Eau Claire hospital.

A gun was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the incident.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Sperry and Johnson had been placed on administrative leave, which is Eau Claire Police Department policy.